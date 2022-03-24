NFTX Price Tops $116.05 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $477,052.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $116.05 or 0.00264023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,304 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

