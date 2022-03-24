NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NEP opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

