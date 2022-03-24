NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.92%.

Shares of NEXCF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

