NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.56.

NTAP opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

