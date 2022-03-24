National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,058 shares.The stock last traded at $71.94 and had previously closed at $71.57.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
