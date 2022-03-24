National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 66.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 85.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 555.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

