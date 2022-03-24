National Bankshares Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$44.25

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$44.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$980.53.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$24.03 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

