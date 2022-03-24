National Bank of Canada FI Takes $22.52 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.66. 1,830,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

