National Bank of Canada FI Takes $16.55 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 418,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 908,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

US Foods Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.