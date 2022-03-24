National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of State Street as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of State Street by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $89.01. 1,344,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

