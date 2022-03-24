National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,219,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 9,109,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,818. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.