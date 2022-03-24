National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $95.88 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,905,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 13,243,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

