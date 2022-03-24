National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $15.97 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.39. The stock had a trading volume of 336,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,358. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

