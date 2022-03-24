National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $14.87 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 333,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 449,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

