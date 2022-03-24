National Bank of Canada FI Invests $66.06 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.40. 3,044,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.21. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of -211.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.