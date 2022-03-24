National Bank of Canada FI Invests $17.79 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $75.29. 615,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

