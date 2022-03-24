National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 769,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,827. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

