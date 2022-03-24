National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,403,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,985,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nuance Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock remained flat at $$55.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Nuance Communications (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.