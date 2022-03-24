National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,707,233 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,707,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,074,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 446,503 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

