NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.38 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

