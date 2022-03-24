NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,601,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 3,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

