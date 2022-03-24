Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NNDM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $945.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.18. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 751,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 205,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 152,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

