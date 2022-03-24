Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MYO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

