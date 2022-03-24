Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Myomo stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

