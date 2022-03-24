Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 20,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 3,106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 472,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

