Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

