Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motus GI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.48.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

