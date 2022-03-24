Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motus GI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.48.
Motus GI stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.40.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
