MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €46.00 to €30.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.36. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $199,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

