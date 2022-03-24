Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

