Monero Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,506.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $18,506.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.10 or 0.00469822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.