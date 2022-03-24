Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 85,088 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,088 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises about 2.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 408.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,296,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

ITUB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,589,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,012,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

