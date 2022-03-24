Monde Nkosi Purchases 11,930 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Monde Nkosi bought 43,277 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $215,086.69.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $60,716.70.

On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi bought 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

UEPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

