Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.45. 8,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

