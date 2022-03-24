Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Mogo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 1,087,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,238. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

