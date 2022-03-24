MintMe.com Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.15 or 0.07067071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.53 or 0.00824795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00102872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013779 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.29 or 0.00462779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.00423342 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

