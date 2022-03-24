Mina (MINA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $168.33 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00005888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $168.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00048443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.87 or 0.07030279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,004.70 or 0.99960560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 430,113,347 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

