Michael A. Henderson Sells 91,306 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 20,014,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,500,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.
About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.