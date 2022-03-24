Michael A. Henderson Sells 91,306 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 20,014,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,500,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

