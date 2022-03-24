MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,797. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

