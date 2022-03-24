M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.12) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($3.13).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of M&G stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223.80 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 4,328,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,854. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 69.94. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.