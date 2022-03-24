Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at 1.94, but opened at 1.90. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.92, with a volume of 5,053 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.