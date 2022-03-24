Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at 1.94, but opened at 1.90. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.92, with a volume of 5,053 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.
