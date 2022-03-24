Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 9.9%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.00. 41,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 211,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$150.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)
