Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 9.9%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.00. 41,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 211,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$150.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

