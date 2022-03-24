Members Trust Co Takes Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. 23,700,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The stock has a market cap of $581.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

