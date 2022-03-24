Members Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Members Trust Co lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 37,055,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. The company has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

