Members Trust Co Has $171.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $171,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.