Megacoin Price Tops $0.0043 (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $171,642.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00285371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,891,963 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

