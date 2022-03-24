Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 11% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) traded up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €3.63 ($3.99) and last traded at €3.58 ($3.93). 211,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.23 ($3.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of €2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Get Medigene alerts:

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.