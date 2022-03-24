Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 11% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) traded up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €3.63 ($3.99) and last traded at €3.58 ($3.93). 211,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.23 ($3.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of €2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.
Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)
