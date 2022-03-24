Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

DR traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$11.25. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$6.78 and a 12-month high of C$12.17.

Several analysts have commented on DR shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

