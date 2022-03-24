McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

