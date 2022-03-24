Maurizio Baratta Sells 902 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coupa Software stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.34.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.