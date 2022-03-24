Mathew Watson Sells 2,331 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 46.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Best Buy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

